| LONDON, July 12
LONDON, July 12 The U.S. insurer W.R. Berkley
is planning a 40-storey skyscraper in London's main
financial district, underlining the importance of the industry
to an area once dominated by banking.
While many investment banks have moved to the Canary Wharf
district in recent years, attracted by large trading floors and
cheaper rents, insurers have been the only bright spot in an
otherwise moribund lettings market in London's traditional
financial district surrounding the Bank of England.
W.R. Berkley, which has bought the land, has appointed
architect Kohn Pederson Fox (KPF) to design the building.
"We are in discussions with KPF and the City of London
Corporation about a project," Andrew Reynolds, vice-president of
UK property development at W.R. Berkley, told Reuters.
Late last year insurance broker Aon signed a lease
for 191,000 square feet in the skyscraper known as the
Cheesegrater, while fellow insurer Markel became the first
tenant in the "Walkie Talkie" tower, both of which are under
construction.
The buildings, being developed by British Land and
Land Securities respectively, are located near the
Lloyd's of London building, the focal point for a cluster of
insurance companies in the city's EC3 postcode.
A report this year by property consultant CBRE said
that 13 insurance companies were looking for a total of one
million square feet of space in London. They include Jardine
Lloyd Thompson, which will reportedly move to new
offices in the St Botolph building, also in EC3.
"The insurance industry is to some extent counter-cyclical,
and that explains what is happening," said Mat Oakley, director
of commercial research at property broker Savills. "It
is a sector going through consolidation and expansion, hence the
need for new space."
That many insurers are taking space in new towers is also a
reflection of the poor quality of the offices in EC3, Oakley
said.
The overall office letting market in central London has been
muted as companies put moves on hold because of uncertainty
surrounding the euro zone crisis.
The Shard, the European Union's tallest skyscraper, opened
in London last week, though it has yet to announce its first
office tenant.
