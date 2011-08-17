LONDON Aug 17 New capital rules for insurers could deter them from investing in bank debt, limiting lenders' access to a vital source of funding as they strive to meet higher minimum capital thresholds, a global finance lobby group warned on Wednesday.

Insurers hold about 60 percent of banks' debt and tighter capital rules could deter them from taking on more, just as banks seek to raise some $750 billion to meet tough new capital thresholds of their own, the Institute of International Finance said.

"Our view is that the willingness and ability of the insurance sector to provide a ready market for new capital and funding may be quite limited," said Axel Lehmann, chief risk officer of insurer Zurich Financial Services and a member of the IIF insurance working group.

The IIF's warning echoes a report last month from the Bank for International Settlements, which said the Solvency II capital regime for European insurers could dampen the sector's appetite for bonds issued by banks and other companies.

The IIF also raised concerns that new rules could force banks and insurers to invest heavily in government bonds despite growing doubts about national creditworthiness in the wake of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.

"It's certainly the case today that certain corporate debt is in better shape than certain sovereign debt," said Walter Kielholz, a member of the IIF board and chairman of reinsurer Swiss Re .

"The old regime that sovereign debt sets the standard, this is no longer the case in the euro area."

Three eurozone nations -- Greece, Portugal and Ireland -- have had their debt downgraded to junk since the onset of the crisis, prompting investors to reassess the traditional view that sovereign bonds carry little or no risk of default.

Europe's Solvency II capital regime for insurers, which comes into force in Jan. 2013, imposes no capital charge on debt issued by countries in the European Economic Area, making it more attractive to hold.

The rules also impose higher charges on long-dated corporate debt, pushing insurers under pressure to hold more short-dated bonds.

The increased emphasis on short-term debt for insurers comes as the Basel III regime for banks puts them under pressure to issue more medium-to-long term debt to meet liquidity requirements, the IIF said. (Editing by David Holmes)