LONDON Nov 4 A slump in share and bond prices triggered by the euro zone sovereign debt crisis has eaten into European insurers' capital reserves, adding to pressure on the sector from a weakening economy, rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday.

"Recent financial developments have depleted European insurers' balance sheets,' S&P said in a report.

"In our opinion, the European insurance industry's nervousness has grown."

Losses on bonds issued by critically-indebted eurozone nations are unlikely to pose a direct threat to insurers' capital positions, and will probably be absorbed through lower profits, S&P said.

But the agency said insurers' close connections via bond portfolios and derivative contracts with the banking industry, more heavily exposed to risky eurozone sovereign debt, were a concern.

S&P also highlighted many insurers' dependence on banks to sell their life and general insurance products through their branch networks.

Analysts have said European insurers should be able to cope with the eurozone sovereign debt crisis without raising fresh capital, as they are able to share any losses with policyholders.

Aviva, Britain's second-biggest insurer, on Thursday revealed its capital surplus dropped by a third during the three months to Sept. 30, hit by falling European shares and bonds, but said hedging would protect it against further declines.

S&P did not provide a new estimate of capital depletion across the sector, and kept its credit ratings on individual European insurers unchanged.

Last month, the agency estimated that Europe-based global insurers had suffered a 10 to 15 percent fall in total-adjusted capital since mid-2011.

European insurers hold about 60 billion euros ($82.5 billion) of sovereign debt issued by Greece, Ireland and Portugal, the most critically-indebted of the eurozone nations, S&P said.

They hold a further 190 billion euros' worth of bonds from larger debtor countries Italy and Spain, increasingly seen as at risk of default due to low economic growth. ($1=0.728 euros) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Cowell)