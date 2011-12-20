LONDON Dec 20 European insurers'
prospects deteriorated in the second half of 2011, weighed by a
worsening sovereign debt crisis, a slowing economy, and
persistently low interest rates, the industry's pan-European
regulator said on Tuesday.
"Sovereign risk and the lack of a comprehensive political
response to the sovereign crisis are the main sources of risk"
facing insurers in 2012, EIOPA said in a twice-yearly overview
of the industry.
"If policy responses remain unconvincing to financial market
participants, the European insurance and occupational pension
sectors could be severely and adversely affected."
European insurance stocks have slumped 16 percent
since the start of the year, reflecting fears the sector could
be forced to raise capital to make good sharp falls in the value
of its holdings of distressed European government debt.
EIOPA also said 8 insurers from a sample of 82 fell below
the minimum regulatory capital requirement in a stress test to
see how the sector would cope with a prolonged period of low
interest rates. EIOPA did not identify the companies involved.
Low interest rates weigh on insurers' investment returns,
eroding profits, with companies that provide minimum guaranteed
payouts to their customers most severely affected.
EIOPA had already identified the sovereign debt crisis,
triggered by fears critically-indebted eurozone countries may be
unable to repay what they owe, as the main risk facing the
insurance sector in an earlier report in July.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan)