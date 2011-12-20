* Watchdog sees risks from sovereign, bank debt, economy
* Says must remove doubts that euro to stay intact
* Stress test shows insurer capital shortfall limited
(Adds detail, background)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Dec 20 European
insurers' prospects deteriorated in the second half of 2011,
weighed by a worsening sovereign debt crisis, a slowing economy,
and persistently low interest rates, the industry's pan-European
regulator said on Tuesday.
"Sovereign risk and the lack of a comprehensive political
response to the sovereign crisis are the main sources of risk"
facing insurers in 2012, the European Insurance and Occupational
Pensions Authority (EIOPA) said in a twice-yearly overview of
the industry.
Policymakers must remove all doubts that the euro would
remain intact, it said.
"If policy responses remain unconvincing to financial market
participants, the European insurance and occupational pension
sectors could be severely and adversely affected."
European insurance stocks have slumped 16 percent
since the start of the year, reflecting fears the sector could
be forced to raise capital to make good sharp falls in the value
of its holdings of distressed European government debt.
EIOPA conducted two hypothetical tests of the resilience of
82 insurers to a prolonged period of low interest rates and
found that in the more severe of the two, eight insurers would
not have enough capital to cover the minimum regulatory capital
requirement. EIOPA did not identify the companies involved.
Low interest rates weigh on insurers' investment returns,
eroding profits, with companies that provide minimum guaranteed
payouts to their customers most severely affected.
In the stress test scenario, the failed insurers would need
about 6 billion euros ($7.8 billion) in total to reach the
minimum capital ratio, EIOPA said.
The European Banking Authority in separate stress tests of
the region's lenders found a capital shortfall of 115 billion
euros that banks will need to find by mid-2012 to plump their
capital cushions to the level required by the regulator.
The bloc's insurers on average showed resilient capital
positions during 2010, with a solvency ratio for the sector of
309 percent, but this did not mean that every insurer was in a
healthy position, EIOPA said.
"There is reason to highlight pockets of concerns with
respect to both the weaker capitalised companies and the
undertakings with asset holdings that have been adversely
affected during 2011," it said.
EIOPA had already identified the sovereign debt crisis,
triggered by fears critically-indebted eurozone countries may be
unable to repay what they owe, as the main risk facing the
insurance sector in an earlier report in July.
The European Central Bank this week said in a separate
Financial Stability Review that it expected the financial
condition of large euro area insurers to remain broadly stable
in the next six to twelve months, though it too, said investment
and underwriting risks could pose challenges for the sector.
($1 = 0.7682 euros)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan and Jonathan Gould; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)