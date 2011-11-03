* Euro zone economic woes weigh on life sales, non-life
resilient
* Non-life insurers raising prices - analyst
* European insurance sector up 2.45 percent
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, Nov 3 European insurers said tough
economic conditions triggered by the euro zone debt crisis were
hitting the life insurance market, leaving the non-life and
emerging markets sectors to take up the slack.
Aviva and ING both reported weaker quarterly
life sales in Europe, where consumers have been putting off
savings decisions amid austerity measures aimed at restoring
confidence in governments' ability to repay debt.
"Some of the short-term headwinds in those markets are very
real," Aviva chief executive Andrew Moss told reporters on
Thursday.
European insurance shares are down 12 percent this year,
reflecting fears sovereign defaults could force insurers to take
writedowns against government bond portfolios, as well as
worries over the impact of a sluggish economy.
Weaker third-quarter trends in life insurance were partly
offset by a stronger non-life performance, with reinsurer Swiss
Re and commercial insurer RSA both reporting
better than expected sales.
"The non-life insurance business seems to be doing well,"
said Jean Francois Tremblay, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.
"What is driving that is the price increases that reinsurers
and primary insurers have been pushing through, and on top of
that claims inflation seems to be behaving well."
While competition has prevented non-life insurers raising
prices in many European countries, the industry has, in the past
year, been able to introduce gradual increases to compensate for
a drop investment income caused by rock-bottom interest rates.
Demand for non-life insurance traditionally holds up better
than life insurance during economic downturns, as consumers have
less discretion over whether they buy non-life products such as
motor insurance.
Aviva, a composite insurer operating in both the life and
non-life markets, said an 8 percent decline in nine-month life
insurance sales was offset by a 9 percent jump in non-life
premiums.
Insurers' third-quarter numbers were also bolstered by
robust growth in emerging markets, with RSA, Swiss Re and
Anglo-South African financial conglomerate Old Mutual all
hailing bumper sales in fast-growing Asia and Latin
America.
"Growth continues to be driven by Asia, especially China,"
Swiss Re chief financial officer George Quinn said on a
conference call.
European insurance shares were up 2.45 percent by 1200 GMT,
buoyed by hopes a referendum on a bailout for critically
indebted Greece will be abandoned, clearing the way for the
rescue package to go ahead.
Aviva, Britain's second-biggest insurer, was one of just
three leading insurance stocks in negative territory after the
company said rising yields on European sovereign and corporate
debt had cut its capital surplus to 2.7 billion pounds ($4.3
billion) from 4 billion at the end of June.
($1 = 0.626 pound)
(Editing by Dan Lalor)