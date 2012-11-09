LONDON/FRANKFURT Nov 9 Improving confidence in recession-hit Italy's prospects helped boost the finances of two top European insurers, lifting the value of their holdings of Italian sovereign debt and shoring up their capital reserves.

Allianz, Europe's biggest insurer, and fourth-ranked Generali, both major investors in Italian debt, said on Friday third-quarter operating profit rose by 33 percent and 43 percent respectively.

The insurers credited stronger financial markets compared with a year ago, when they were forced to take big writedowns after bond and equity prices tumbled on worries heavily-indebted euro zone nations including Italy might default.

Finance chief Oliver Baete said Allianz had benefited from a rally in Italian government bonds after buying about 5 billion euros' ($6.4 billion) worth as their price hit a low.

Italian sovereign debt slumped in value last year as the country's shrinking economy and heavy debt burden stirred fears over its solvency.

"We invested in Italian government bonds in the first quarter at exactly their low point," Baete told reporters on a conference call.

"In recent weeks, because the market value of those bonds rose so strongly... we sold some at top prices," he said, telling Reuters Digital TV separately that the company's asset managers, which include the world's largest bond fund PIMCO, were helping to boost returns at its insurance businesses.

Baete said Allianz was comfortable with its remaining 30 billion euro investment in Italian debt, about 7 percent of its total fixed-income portfolio, citing Italy's efforts to fix its economy.

The yield on Italian 10-year government bonds has fallen to about 5 percent from over 7 percent in January.

The yield reflects the return investors demand to compensate them for the risk of holding the bonds, and moves inversely to their price.

The drop in Italian bond yields partly reflects a signal from the European Central Bank that it stands ready to cap struggling euro zone countries' borrowing costs if necessary by buying unlimited quantities of their debt.

The ECB move, hinted at in July and confirmed in September, has helped dispel worries that Italy and other critically-indebted euro zone members might be unable to repay what they owe.

Generali, Italy's No. 1 insurer, said rising bond prices over the first nine months of 2012 had helped lift its shareholders' equity - the excess of assets over liabilities - by almost a quarter compared with the end of 2011.

The insurer was seen last year as among the most vulnerable to the euro zone debt crisis because of its heavy exposure to distressed Italian gilts. It held 53.6 billion euros of the bonds as of June 30 this year, about 17 percent of its total investments.

Shares in Allianz and Generali were down 1.8 percent and 2.3 percent respectively at 1500 GMT, compared with a 1.9 percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index and a broader decline in equities amid investor worries over U.S. budget prospects. ($1=0.7857 euros) (Editing by Mike Nesbit)