LONDON Aug 5 The British government looks set to ban lawyers from paying fees to people who refer accident victims to them, boosting insurers who blame the practice for a costly surge in bodily injury claims, the Association of British Insurers said.

A call in June from former justice minister Jack Straw to outlaw referral fees has given fresh momentum to the industry's campaign for a ban, and the government is now poised to act said Nick Starling, the ABI's director of general insurance.

"Thanks to his intervention, I think the government is almost certain to ban referral fees," Starling said in an interview.

"Nothing's over until it's signed and sealed, but we are confident that, finally, the government is getting to grips with this issue."

Insurers say referral fees have encouraged a build-up of frivolous or fraudulent claims, with total bodily injury claims doubling to 14 billion pounds ($22.9 billion) between 2002 and 2009.

Rising claims, combined with falling prices amid intense competition, has pushed the industry into an underwriting loss for each of the last 16 years, according to the ABI.

That has forced insurers to lift their prices, with average motor insurance premiums rising 35.7 percent in the year to March, according to research by Deloitte.

Insurers themselves receive referral fees for passing on the details of customers who are injured in accidents they did not cause, although most say the drop in claims in the event of a ban would outweigh the loss of referral fee income.

Analysts say Admiral , which insures one out of every 10 cars on Britain's roads, relies in part on referral fees to generate "ancillary income", which accounted for about half its pretax profit in UK car insurance last year.

Britain's biggest motor insurer is Royal Bank of Scotland , owner of the Churchill and Direct Line brands, and its main competitors are RSA , Admiral, Aviva , and mutually owned Liverpool Victoria.

($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Hulmes)