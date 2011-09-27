* Widening of crisis to Spain, Italy would hit insurers

* Don't expect crisis to widen to Spain, Italy

* Greek debt haircut likely bigger than in PSI initiative

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 German insurers can manage the hit from the sovereign debt crisis on Europe's periphery, credit rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday.

Insurers' exposure to Greece, Ireland and Portugal is limited and manageable, and while a widening of the crisis to Spain and Italy could potentially dent insurers' credit ratings, this was not the central scenario, S&P analysts told a journalist briefing.

"Sure we see a widening of spreads for Spain and Italy but we still think the ratings are relatively stable. They're big countries with the economic strength to manage their problems," said German insurance analyst Ralf Bender.

"We don't think Italy or Spain will get into a crisis situation and our ratings reflect that," Bender added.

German insurers are mainly invested in German government bonds and their exposure to Greek sovereigns is close to zero, S&P said.

Insurance players such as Allianz and Munich Re (MUVGn.DE) already took big writedowns of their Greek government bond holdings in the second quarter.

"From out point of view, these writedowns have left no lasting trace in the profit and loss account or their capital strength," Bender said.

S&P has said that it expects a recovery rate of 50-70 percent on Greek government bonds, implying a haircut greater than the 21 percent expected in the international agreement on private sector participation (PSI) in the Greek bailout struck in July.

"We therefore don't think it will stay at 21 percent," said Karin Clemens, analyst in charge of European insurance ratings at S&P, adding that it remained to be seen what further steps politicians would need to take beyond the planned rescue package.

However, even with S&P's assumption of a more painful haircut on Greek debt, the impact on German insurers' capitalization is seen as manageable, S&P said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)