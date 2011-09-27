* Crisis not seen spreading to Spain, Italy-S&P

* Greek debt haircut likely bigger than in PSI initiative-S&P (Adds further details, background)

FRANKFURT, Sept 27 German insurers can manage a hit from the eurozone debt crisis if the fallout is contained to the smaller countries, credit rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday.

Their exposure to Greece, Ireland and Portugal is limited and manageable and while a widening of the crisis to Spain and Italy could potentially dent the insurers' credit ratings, this is not the central scenario, S&P analysts told a media briefing.

"Sure, we see a widening of (interest rate) spreads for Spain and Italy but we still think the ratings are relatively stable. They're big countries with the economic strength to manage their problems," said German insurance sector analyst Ralf Bender.

"We don't think Italy or Spain will get into a crisis situation and our ratings reflect that," Bender added.

German insurers are mainly invested in German government bonds and their exposure to Greek sovereigns is close to zero, S&P said.

Those insurers that did have large holdings of Greek government debt, such as Allianz and Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), already took big writedowns in the second quarter.

"From our point of view, these writedowns have left no lasting trace in the profit and loss account or their capital strength," Bender said.

S&P has said that it expects a recovery rate of 50-70 percent on Greek government bonds, implying a haircut greater than the 21 percent expected under the international agreement on private sector participation (PSI) in the Greek bailout which was struck in July.

"We therefore don't think it will stay at 21 percent," said Karin Clemens, analyst in charge of European insurance ratings at S&P, adding that it remained to be seen what further steps politicians would need to take beyond the planned rescue package.

However, even with S&P's assumption of a more painful haircut, the impact on German insurers' capital is seen as manageable, S&P said.

German insurers have also cut the share of equities in their asset allocation in reaction to share market declines in the financial crisis and now typically hold about 6-7 percent of their investment in listed companies' shares.

S&P tested the resilience of insurers to a hypothetical stock market crash and found that even a 30 percent slump in share prices would not lead to a big deterioration in their capitalisation.

However, the insurers' dependence on currently low-yielding fixed-income assets for investment income was keeping up the pressure on the sector, and finding investments with appropriate risk and yield was becoming an increasing challenge for insurers, the agency said.

The low interest rate environment especially pressured life insurers, though S&P calculated that interest rates could remain low for at least another five years without endangering their ability to pay the legally guaranteed interest rate on life insurance policies.

S&P also said it saw a trend toward price increases in automobile insurance in Germany but said the hikes would not be massive.

The car insurance market as a whole was likely to post an underwriting loss in 2011, with a combined ratio of costs and payouts to premium income of around 106 percent compared with 107 percent in 2010, the agency said.

S&P maintains an average rating of "A" on German insurers and said it expects credit quality in non-life insurance to remain stable, while the life sector may see a downward trend over the next few years. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Greg Mahlich)