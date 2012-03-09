LONDON, March 9 The bond swap aimed at reducing Greece's public debt burden will have little impact on European insurers as most have impaired their Greek bonds to the level required under the deal, credit rating agency Fitch said on Friday.

"European insurers generally operate robust impairment policies and have written down Greek sovereign debt in line with market prices," Fitch analyst Federico Faccio said.

"They are therefore unlikely to incur further losses from the debt swap, which was widely supported by the sector."

Under the swap, agreed on Thursday, Greece's private creditors will exchange their old bonds for new ones with lower face values and interest rates, and longer maturities, wiping out about 74 percent of the value of their investments.

Insurers already hold Greek bonds at between 20 and 25 percent of their historical cost after taking hefty writedowns on the instruments over the past two years, Fitch said.

Insurers that hold Greek sovereign debt include Axa , Allianz, Generali and Munich Re , although their investments are small relative to the overall size of their portfolios.

"We believe the sector as a whole would be able to cope with a complete write-off of all Greek sovereign debt," Faccio said.

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Hulmes)