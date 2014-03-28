LONDON, March 28 Britain's financial watchdog
plans to investigate whether people sold pensions and savings
plans in the past by insurers are treated fairly compared with
new clients, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The Financial Conduct Authority will outline the review as
part of a business plan for the year due to be published on
Monday, the source said.
Among the issues to be examined in the review are whether
exit fees imposed on customers who wish to withdraw funds are
fair.
The policies being investigated were written before 2000
when British interest rates were higher, which influences where
exit fees are set, the source said.
Shares in British insurance groups such as Resolution
, Aviva, Prudential, Standard Life
and Legal & General were trading lower on Friday
morning after the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported the probe.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Alex Smith and Pravin
Char)