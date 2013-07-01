PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 3
3 March The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 30 New York's financial regulator has asked Lloyd's Banking Group Plc and Swiss RE AG for details about dealings linked to Iran as part of a probe into 20 non-U.S. reinsurance firms, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Citing a copy of the letter, the newspaper said Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of New York's Department of Financial Services, had written to the reinsurance firms asking for details about their business with people or entities linked to Iran after finding evidence that at least three firms insured shipments to Iran.
Lloyd's and Swiss RE were not immediately available comment outside regular business hours.
The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions on Iran last year that include restrictions on insuring shipments. The measures are aimed at making it hard for Iran to sell oil, and limit funds to its nuclear programme which countries in the West believe is being used to develop weapons.
Iran says the programme is purely for civilian purposes.
LONDON, March 3 Britain's smaller companies are hoarding cash and cutting investment, bankers say, a sign of business confidence starting to wobble as the government sets off down the uncertain path of leaving the European Union.
SANTIAGO, March 2 Chile expects economic activity growth to be hit by around one percentage point in February because of a strike at world no.1 copper mine Escondida, as copper output slides 12 percent year-on-year, the government said on Thursday.