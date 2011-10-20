LONDON Oct 20 European insurers can withstand
more losses on their Greek sovereign debt, as well as potential
defaults by Ireland and Portugal, credit rating agency Moody's
said on Thursday.
Most European insurers have low exposure to the economies
and sovereign debt of the eurozone's indebted peripheral
nations, and would suffer only a "minimal impact" if their
creditworthiness deteriorated further, Moody's said in a report.
"We believe that a theoretical default scenario in the case
of Portugal and Ireland, or a further debt writedown or
restructuring in the case of Greece, would not have a direct
material impact on rated European insurers' financial
positions," said Moody's analyst Benjamin Serra.
European insurers including Allianz , Axa
and Generali wrote down the value of their Greek
sovereign bonds by between 40 and 50 percent in August, and are
expected to unveil further impairments alongside their third-
quarter results over the next two weeks.
Analysts have said worries over the insurance sector's
exposure to the sovereign debt crisis centre on its substantial
holdings of bonds issued by larger debtor nations Italy and
Spain.
European insurance shares have lost about a quarter
of their value in the last eight months, partly reflecting
concerns the sector could be forced to raise fresh capital to
offset losses on their government debt portfolios.
Moody's confirmed that insurers would be "vulnerable" in the
event of significant credit deterioration in Italy and Spain,
weighed by their greater exposure to those countries as well as
the financial market turmoil that such an event would trigger.
European Union governments are due to meet on Sunday to
agree a solution to the eurozone crisis, involving a
recapitalisation of the banking system and a mechanism for
financing critically-indebted members of the single currency
area.
Moody's rival Fitch last week warned it might downgrade
Italian insurers, citing linkages between their credit rating
and that of the Italian state, which has been lowered by a total
of three rating agencies in the past month.
