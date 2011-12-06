* Insurers pay nearly 8,000 beneficiaries
* Regulators push to find overdue death benefits
(Adds quote from Life Insurance Council of New York, paragraph
8)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, Dec 5 Nearly 8,000 people received
$52.6 million in previously unpaid life insurance benefits
after New York authorities pushed insurers to match policies
with a list of confirmed deaths, state officials said.
New York is one of many states probing overdue benefits.
The initial results announced Monday by the state Department of
Financial Services stem from an effort to have insurers seek
out beneficiaries of deceased policyholders.
In addition to the 8,000 beneficiaries, claims processing
has been initiated for almost 28,000 other beneficiaries, the
Department of Financial Services said.
The department recently sent letters to 172 life insurers
and fraternal benefit societies, telling them to use U.S.
Social Security Administration information or similar database
to identify deceased policyholders of life insurance policies
and account holders of annuity contracts and retained asset
accounts.
There may be times when someone has died and no claim has
been filed but premiums continue to be deducted from the
account value or cash value until the policy lapses, according
to a report Monday by the department.
Sometimes beneficiaries may be unaware they were named as a
beneficiary and not realize they need to file a claim, the
report said.
A "small number" of insurers, including Massachusetts
Mutual Life Insurance Co and Prudential Insurance Company of
America, had been performing regular cross-checks with the
lists for a number of years, the department said.
"Our companies are cooperating fully with the department in
this cross-check process," said Thomas Workman, president of
the Life Insurance Council of New York. He said the department
had asked them to go back more than 25 years and that they were
going "beyond what the law requires."
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and state
Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said in November they were joining
forces to investigate life insurance practices after both
uncovered data that some funds may have been improperly
withheld.
Schneiderman had been probing the industry's failure to pay
benefits and turn over unclaimed proceeds to the Comptroller's
office as required by state law.
Schneiderman sent subpoenas in July to nine leading life
insurers seeking information about their practices in
identifying and paying out policies for deceased customers, a
person familiar with the matter said in July. [ID:nN1E7640Z9]
(Editing by Gary Hill)