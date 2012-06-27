LONDON, June 27 Insurers should be banned from
charging asset managers to sell products through their online
retail investment platforms, a move that could cost them up to
20 million pounds ($31 million) each, Britain's financial
watchdog said.
The ban would make the platforms market more competitive and
transparent by forcing insurers and other operators to charge
consumers directly, the Financial Services Authority said on
Wednesday.
At present, consumers do not pay an explicit fee, although
fund managers who pay to sell their products through platforms
pass the cost on to their customers through higher charges.
"Investors are increasingly using platforms as a convenient
'one stop shop' for their investments, but at the moment many
investors have no idea what they are paying for this service,
while some believe it is free," said Sheila Nicholl, the FSA's
director of conduct policy.
"This needs to change."
The ban would impose one-off costs of between 200,000 pounds
and 20 million pounds on platform providers as they redesign
their IT systems, according to a report from consultants
Deloitte commissioned by the FSA and published in February.
"It will cause platform providers to re-look at their
offering and costs to ensure they can remain viable in a more
transparent world where platform fees are likely to remain under
pressure," Deloitte partner Andrew power said on Wednesday.
Platforms allow consumers to view and manage their
investments across all asset classes through a single website,
and are tipped for strong growth once new rules aimed at
eliminating hidden charges for financial advice come into force
next year.
There are about 27 platforms in Britain holdings some 229
billion pounds of investment assets, 16 percent of the total,
according to Deloitte
Insurer Old Mutual and investment managers
Hargreaves Landsdown, Fidelity and Cofunds are
Britain's four biggest platform providers.
Rival operators include insurers Standard Life, Aviva
and Legal & General, which also owns 25 percent
of Cofunds.
The FSA said it would publish a final decision on whether to
ban platforms from charging asset managers before the end of the
year.
($1 = 0.6411 British pounds)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Cowell)