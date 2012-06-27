LONDON, June 27 Insurers should be banned from charging asset managers to sell products through their online retail investment platforms, a move that could cost them up to 20 million pounds ($31 million) each, Britain's financial watchdog said.

The ban would make the platforms market more competitive and transparent by forcing insurers and other operators to charge consumers directly, the Financial Services Authority said on Wednesday.

At present, consumers do not pay an explicit fee, although fund managers who pay to sell their products through platforms pass the cost on to their customers through higher charges.

"Investors are increasingly using platforms as a convenient 'one stop shop' for their investments, but at the moment many investors have no idea what they are paying for this service, while some believe it is free," said Sheila Nicholl, the FSA's director of conduct policy.

"This needs to change."

The ban would impose one-off costs of between 200,000 pounds and 20 million pounds on platform providers as they redesign their IT systems, according to a report from consultants Deloitte commissioned by the FSA and published in February.

"It will cause platform providers to re-look at their offering and costs to ensure they can remain viable in a more transparent world where platform fees are likely to remain under pressure," Deloitte partner Andrew power said on Wednesday.

Platforms allow consumers to view and manage their investments across all asset classes through a single website, and are tipped for strong growth once new rules aimed at eliminating hidden charges for financial advice come into force next year.

There are about 27 platforms in Britain holdings some 229 billion pounds of investment assets, 16 percent of the total, according to Deloitte

Insurer Old Mutual and investment managers Hargreaves Landsdown, Fidelity and Cofunds are Britain's four biggest platform providers.

Rival operators include insurers Standard Life, Aviva and Legal & General, which also owns 25 percent of Cofunds.

The FSA said it would publish a final decision on whether to ban platforms from charging asset managers before the end of the year.

($1 = 0.6411 British pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Cowell)