WARSAW, March 15 Eastern Europe's largest
insurer, Poland's PZU, posted a 21-percent year-on-year
drop in its 2015 net profit, weighed down by falling investment
income, the group said on Tuesday.
The state-controlled company, worth 31 billion zlotys ($8
billion), showed a net profit of 2.34 billion zlotys, compared
to 2.38 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Investment income fell by over a third year-on-year to 1.74
billion.
"Due to bad financial market sentiment our investment result
fell by over 34 percent (...) At the same time our core
insurance business profitability dropped. This tendency needs
decisive action on our side," PZU's new chief executive Michal
Krupinski said in a letter to shareholders.
($1 = 3.8543 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)