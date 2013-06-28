* Say some points raised by EU watchdog are positive

* Say watchdog proposals still lead to volatile solvency ratios

* Saw rules threaten insurers' financing of economy

FRANKFURT, June 28 France and Germany's insurance industry lobbies fired a further salvo at EU regulators' proposals for setting the capital needed to back savings products with long term guarantees, saying the plans could hurt the economy.

A study on the guarantees published by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) two weeks ago contained "a few positive conclusions" but its proposed solutions failed to address important problems, France's FFSA and Germany's GDV said in a joint statement on Friday.

"A suitable solution is definitely needed in order to allow insurers to keep providing long term coverage and guarantees and contribute to financing the economy," said the two groups, which represent major insurers like Allianz, Axa, CNP and Munich Re among others.

The trade bodies said they were particularly worried that insurer solvency ratios would remain volatile, even after EIOPA proposed some steps to smooth the ratios.

EIOPA's proposals will feed into over-arching capital rules for Europe's insurance sector, known as Solvency II, being drawn up by the European Commission.

Volatile regulatory solvency ratios could prompt insurance supervisors to intervene unnecessarily in the running of an insurer or distort investors' views of the risks insurers face, industry observers say.

The industry could also try to dampen its own volatility by trimming its product range or its exposure to higher-yielding assets, the latter of which could hurt investments in the economy. Europe's insurers have about 8.5 trillion euros ($11.05 trillion)in assets under management.

The FFSA and GDV criticised EIOPA's proposals on the yield curve to be used to calculate insurers' future liabilities, as well as the regulator's suggestions to smooth solvency ratios to take account of industry concerns.

They also want the rules to deal with long term guarantee business to be clearly written as an integral part of the Directive covering Solvency II.

"It is vital to create one clearly defined model and not to force insurance companies -- as proposed by EIOPA -- to calculate and compare a set of models," the two lobbies said.

The European Commission and Parliament have welcomed EIOPA's proposals as a good basis for talks starting next month between them and national governments to finalise the Solvency II rules.

EIOPA hopes Solvency II can take effect in 2016, but some observers saydisagreements over long term guarantees, which are particularly popular in Germany and the Netherlands, could postpone the start. ($1 = 0.7691 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Cowell)