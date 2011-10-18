* Insurers' subordinated debt trading at big discount -
investor
* Buybacks at par value likely as Solvency II introduced -
investor
* Transition arrangements could last ten years
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, Oct 18 Insurers are seldom fazed by
technical complexity or heavy expenditure, yet even they have
flinched when confronted with the intricacy and high
implementation costs of Solvency II, a set of new capital rules
for the European insurance industry.
That makes Solvency II an unlikely money-making opportunity
for mainstream investors.
But some experts believe those with the right risk appetite
should be able to turn a decent profit from the new rules.
The key opportunity lies in buying insurers' subordinated
debt, which can only count towards their Solvency II capital in
limited quantities, and is therefore likely to be bought back at
par as the new regime takes effect from 2013, said Urs Ramseier,
managing partner at Zurich-based asset manager Twelve Capital.
With the bonds currently trading on average at a 35 percent
discount, weighed by insurers' exposure to the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis, such buybacks could deliver stellar
returns to investors.
"August and September were very weak months for this market.
That's why we believe now is a very good entry point," said
Ramseier, whose firm manages 100 million euros ($138 million) of
subordinate insurance debt on behalf of European pension funds
and family offices.
Some sector watchers reckon the depressed price of insurance
debt makes it a good bet even without the prospect of issuer
redemptions.
Credit analysts at Morgan Stanley are expecting a "bear
market rally" in European insurers' bonds as measures to shore
up the finances of critically-indebted euro zone nations boosts
investor sentiment, they wrote in a note on Oct. 7.
The high coupon yield on depressed subordinate bonds has
also made them a relatively expensive source of capital, giving
insurers an added incentive to buy them back, either through
formal redemptions or opportunistic purchases in the market.
Insurers including Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), Standard Life
and Aviva have repurchased bonds in the past year.
"There can be different motivations for buying back this
debt, and it could involve both economic reasons and at the same
time a desire to replace it with Solvency II-compliant debt,"
said Dominic Simpson, a vice-president at credit rating agency
Moody's.
However, hoovering up subordinated insurance debt is not
without risk. The market slumped by up to a fifth as the euro
zone sovereign crisis accelerated in August and September, and
will likely remain volatile in the absence of a lasting
solution.
There is uncertainty also over the timing of any bond
redemptions as insurers look set to benefit from a transition
period of up to 10 years to adjust their capital structures.
The European Union authorities could agree on the precise
transition - or "grandfathering" - arrangements in early 2012.
"If the grandfathering is 10 years, then clearly that is
going to give insurers a lot more time," said Simpson of
Moody's.
"That could dampen the incentive to call early."
There are currently about 85 billion euros of subordinated
insurance bonds in circulation, according to Twelve Capital.
Solvency II is intended to protect policyholders and
investors by making insurers align their capital reserves more
closely with the risks they underwrite.
The rules are currently scheduled to come into force on Jan.
1, 2013, although the industry expects their introduction to be
delayed by one year.
($1 = 0.727 Euros)
(Editing by David Cowell)