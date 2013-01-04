LONDON Jan 4 European insurers face a 336 million euro claims bill from windstorm Andrea, which swept through Germany and other countries in January 2012, catastrophe insurance data firm PERILS said on Friday.

The fourth and final estimate from Zurich-based PERILS, whose loss estimates are used to determine whether reinsurance contracts should pay out, dropped by 1 million euros compared to its most recent forecast in July.

European windstorms typically occur in the winter months and are among the costliest natural disasters covered by the insurance industry.

The firm issued an initial loss figure of 267 million euros in February 2012, which then rose to 309 million euros in April and again to 337 million euros in July.

European windstorm Andrea hit Western Europe on January 4-5 last year, affecting Germany, Britain, France, Benelux and Switzerland.

PERILS was set up in February 2009 by a panel of insurers, reinsurers and brokers to aggregate European catastrophe insurance data and offer them to third parties by subscription.

The company provides index values, which can be used in industry-loss based Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS) and Industry Loss Warranty transactions in Europe, similar to the Property Claims Service data now widely used the United States.

(Reporting by Sarah Mortimer; Editing by Catherine Evans)