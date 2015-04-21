LONDON, April 22 Low or negative yields and
surging equity markets are making insurers gloomy about the
outlook for their investments, according to a Goldman Sachs
Asset Management survey of nearly 300 senior insurance
executives across the globe.
The insurers, who collectively invest more than $6 trillion,
were the most pessimistic since the annual survey began four
years ago, GSAM said on Wednesday.
Bond yields have turned negative in several European
countries this year, following the introduction of quantitative
easing by the European Central Bank, while low interest rates
around the world have helped swell stock prices.
This has led insurers to move further into alternative asset
classes in the hunt for rising returns to match their
liabilities.
"Insurers ... are looking to increase allocations to less
liquid, private asset classes," Michael Siegel, GSAM's global
head of insurance asset management, said in a statement.
The executives see private equity markets as likely to offer
the best returns in the next 12 months, while cash and large
corporate loans are least favoured.
Insurers based in Europe, the Middle East and Africa were
particularly downbeat, with 74 percent believing investment
opportunities are getting worse.
The International Monetary Fund last week highlighted issues
in Europe's life insurance sector, where companies may have
difficulty making guaranteed payments to their policyholders
when interest rates are low.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Heinrich)