Dec 8 Six former Insys Therapeutics Inc
executives and managers were arrested on Thursday on charges
that they engaged in a nationwide scheme to bribe doctors to
prescribe a drug containing the opioid fentanyl, U.S.
prosecutors said.
Michael Babich, the former CEO of the Arizona-based drug
maker, was among five individuals charged in an indictment filed
in federal court in Boston in the latest case to spill out of
probes involving Insys' drug Subsys.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)