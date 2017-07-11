FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 hours ago
Ex-Insys employee pleads guilty in U.S. to opioid kickback scheme
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
The road to Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Environment
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
Sport
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 11, 2017 / 8:03 PM / 19 hours ago

Ex-Insys employee pleads guilty in U.S. to opioid kickback scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - A former Insys Therapeutics Inc sales representative pleaded guilty on Tuesday to having participated in a scheme to pay kickbacks to medical practitioners to prescribe a drug containing the opioid fentanyl, U.S. prosecutors said.

Natalie Levine, who worked at the Arizona-based drugmaker from 2013 to 2014, entered her plea in federal court in Hartford, Connecticut to one count of engaging in a kickback scheme that defrauded federal healthcare programs. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Chris Reese)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.