TORONTO, Sept 30 Property and casualty insurer
Intact Financial Corp said it will take catastrophe
losses of C$199 million in the third quarter due mainly to a
series of bad weather events and a fiery train derailment that
devastated the town of Lac-Mégantic, Quebec in early July.
The after-tax estimate, which equates to C$1.51 a share,
follows an initial catastrophic loss estimate of C$134 million
in late July, which took into account losses from the train
derailment and a July 8 rain storm that caused flooding in
Toronto.
In a statement on Monday, Intact said the losses for the
events in the late July estimate were largely unchanged, but
that subsequent catastrophes added to the total.
"In aggregate, 10 events led to the catastrophe losses in
the quarter, including hail storms in Alberta and rain storm in
Ontario and Quebec," the company said.
The expected losses build on a year that has seen
higher-than-usual weather and disaster-related losses for
Canadian insurers.
Intact's second-quarter results were cut by C$105 million
due to flooding in Alberta that shut down the oil industry
capital of Calgary, displacing more than 100,000 people and
cutting off power for days.
In Lac-Mégantic, 47 people were killed when a runaway train
hauling 72 oil tanker cars derailed and exploded in the heart of
the small town.
Intact will report results on Nov. 6. The company's shares
fell 14 Canadian cents to C$61.78 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The loss estimate was released after markets closed.