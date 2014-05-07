(Corrects per-share figures from adjusted figures)

TORONTO May 7 Intact Financial Corp, Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, reported an 8 percent fall in first-quarter profit as harsh winter conditions hurt underwriting income.

Toronto-based Intact said on Wednesday its net income fell to C$160 million, or C$1.17 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from C$174 million, or C$1.27 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)