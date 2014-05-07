BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects per-share figures from adjusted figures)
TORONTO May 7 Intact Financial Corp, Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, reported an 8 percent fall in first-quarter profit as harsh winter conditions hurt underwriting income.
Toronto-based Intact said on Wednesday its net income fell to C$160 million, or C$1.17 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from C$174 million, or C$1.27 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.