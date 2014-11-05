Nov 5 Intact Financial Corp, Canada's
largest property and casualty insurer, reported a more than
fourfold rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher operating
income and investment gains.
The company's profit rose to C$202 million ($176.53
million), or C$1.49 per share, in the quarter, compared with
C$47 million, or 32 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The profit last year was hurt by severe rain storms in the
Greater Toronto Area and Quebec, and hail storms in Alberta.
Operating income more than tripled to C$1.37 per share in
the latest quarter.
($1 = C$1.1443)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto and Anannya Pramanick
in Bangalore)