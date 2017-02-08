Feb 8 Intact Financial Corp, Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, reported a 20 percent fall in quarterly operating profit, reflecting a decrease in underwriting income.

The company's net operating income fell to C$212 million ($161.20 million), or C$1.58 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$265 million, or C$1.97 per share, a year ago.

Underwriting income decreased 30.8 percent to C$153 million, in the quarter.

