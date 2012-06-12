BRIEF-Kimco realty appoints Mary Preusse to board
* Kimco realty appoints Mary Hogan Preusse to its board of directors
June 12 Intact Financial Corp on Tuesday sold C$200 million ($194 million) of 30-year medium-term notes, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 5.16 percent notes, due June 16, 2042, were priced at 99.909 to yield 5.166 percent or 278 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the bookrunning managers of the sale. ($1=C$1.03) (New York Ratings Team)
* Viveve announces relocation of corporate headquarters to Denver, Colorado Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 01 communique reports fourth quarter fiscal 2016 results and provides an update