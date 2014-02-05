Feb 5 Intact Financial Corp, Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, reported a 40 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, hurt mainly by severe winter weather, but raised its dividend.

Toronto-based Intact said net income fell to C$107 million ($97 million), or 77 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$177 million, or C$1.29 per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, Intact earned C$1.05 per share.