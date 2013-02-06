* Net investment gains at C$30 mln vs loss of C$7 mln a year
ago
* Raises quarterly dividend by 10 pct to C$0.44 per share
* Profit tops estimates, but shares ease
By Cameron French
Feb 6 Intact Financial Corp said
fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, driven by rising
investment gains and the impact of acquisitions, and the
company's CEO indicated the company was in the market for more
M&A.
Intact, Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, also
raised its quarterly dividend by 10 percent.
Profits were helped by the insurer's C$530 million
acquisition of recreational vehicle insurer Jevco, which closed
in September and helped boost direct premiums written by 7
percent to C$1.7 billion during the fourth quarter.
"I do think that this is an environment that will present
(acquisition) opportunities within a reasonable period of time,
and on that basis there's no buyback activity at this stage,"
Intact Chief Executive Charles Brindamour said on a conference
call, responding to a question about the company's capital
allocation plans.
He said the company had close to C$600 million in excess
capital.
Intact, which was formerly the Canadian insurance arm of ING
Groep, had already been busy on the acquisitions front, buying
the Canadian operations of French insurer AXA in 2011 for C$2.6
billion.
Unlike Canada's life insurance industry, which is dominated
by four players, the country's' property and casualty sector is
fragmented. Acquisition targets have emerged as foreign-based
players have sold off their Canadian subsidiaries to boost
capital levels.
PROFIT TOPS ESTIMATES
Intact earned C$181 million, or C$1.32 per share, in the
quarter ended Dec 31., up from C$84 million, or 62 Canadian
cents per share, a year earlier.
Operating income was C$1.42 a share, exceeding analysts'
expectations of a profit of C$1.34 a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, the strong result appeared to be already priced
into the shares, as they eased 0.7 percent to C$65.23 by early
afternoon.
The stock has been a steady riser over the past two years,
gaining 15.1 percent in 2011 and 10.7 percent in 2012.
Net investment gains were C$30 million in the fourth
quarter, compared with a loss of C$7 million a year earlier.
The dividend hike amounted to 4 Canadian cents, bringing the
quarterly payout to 44 Canadian cents a share.
Toronto-based Intact sell insurance under its own banner, as
well as under the Belairdirect Grey Power and Jevco brands.