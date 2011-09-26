* Insurer closes C$2.6 bln AXA acquisition as planned
* Intact sells life insurance unit for C$300 mln
* Shares up 4.2 percent
TORONTO, Sept 26 Shares of Intact Financial
(IFC.TO) jumped 4.2 percent on Monday morning after the insurer
closed its C$2.6 billion ($2.5 billion) acquisition of the
Canadian arm of French insurance group AXA (AXAF.PA).
Intact, which launched the takeover in May, also said it
will sell AXA Canada's life insurance business to Quebec-based
SSQ Life Insurance Co for C$300 million. Intact, a property and
casualty insurer, had deemed the life insurance business as not
being core to its operations.
Toronto-based Intact, now independent, started life as the
Canadian insurance arm of Dutch financial group ING. It sells
insurance under the Belair Direct and Grey Power banners.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Mario Mendonca said C$300 million
was a good price for the life insurance unit, but he said the
stock's runup on Monday was likely due to relief that the
larger acquisition closed on time and with no conditions.
"There was a little bit of concern that there could be
issues related to competition because they were picking up such
a material market share, in Quebec particularly," he said.
Intact said the deal will increase its premiums to C$6.5
billion and boost its Canadian property and casualty market
share to about 16.5 percent.
The company said it will use the proceeds from the sale of
the life insurance unit to repay the term loan facility used to
help finance the acquisition of AXA Canada.
Intact said that after the sale, its debt to total capital
ratio should be in line with its target of 20 percent.
At mid-morning, the company's stock was up C$2.25 at
C$56.05 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the strongest performer
in the S&P/TSX index's financials sector.
Mendonca said the shares may be also getting a boost
because of Intact's relatively low exposure to sliding stock
markets and bond prices.
Larger rivals Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) and Sun Life
Financial (SLF.TO) fell hard last week on concerns that
weakening markets will take a bite out of their third-quarter
earnings.
"(Intact) is really seen as a safe haven right now," he
said.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
