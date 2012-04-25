(Adds details)
MUMBAI, April 25 Indian drugmaker Intas
Pharmaceuticals said it was raising 3 billion rupees ($57
million) from private equity firm ChrysCapital ahead of its
initial public offering.
The Ahmedabad-based company said the funds will be used to
expand operations and retire part of its debt.
Intas will look at launching its IPO, for which it has got
approval from the regulator, only next year because of market
volatility, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Binish Chudgar
said.
ChrysCapital, which holds 11.3 percent in the company, will
increase its holding, ChrysCapital said.
ChrysCapital will make a partial or full exit during the
public offer, said Sanjiv Kaul, managing director, ChrysCapital.
Intas will go for no more funding before the listing,
Chudgar said.
Private-equity firms invested about $1.9 billion in Indian
companies during the quarter ended March 2012, down about 30
percent from last year, according industry tracker, VCCircle.com
due to crowded markets and higher valuations.
India's stock market dropped nearly 25 percent in 2011,
making it one of the worst global performers and leaving few
options for private equity firms to exit from their portfolio
companies through IPOs or block deals.
However, the benchmark index has risen 10.15
percent so far this year.
Intas has revenues of 27 billion rupees with 40 percent from
exports and has strong presence in chronic therapy areas like
cardio and central nervous system.
($1 = 52.77 rupees)
