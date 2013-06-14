BRIEF-EOS Imaging announces third sale into Nemours Children’s Health System
* Announces third sale into Nemours Children's Health System Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 14 Indian drugmaker Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Friday it has filed draft documents with the markets regulator for an initial public offering, which a source with direct knowledge said would raise more than $200 million.
The company makes drugs used in areas such as neurology, psychiatry and cardiology.
Morgan Stanley and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the lead managers for the offering, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Announces third sale into Nemours Children's Health System Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 8 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, has told the White House that he was no longer interested in taking up the role of Federal Reserve's bank supervision chief, Bloomberg reported.
March 8 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: