BRIEF-National Grid says James Harrison takes over as head of London ops
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
Oct 1 Intech Investment Management LLC, part of Janus Capital Group Inc, named Gaurav Thakur, Onur Ozyesil and Lin Zhao associates of research.
Prior to joining Intech, Thakur was a senior data scientist at Digital Signal Corp, while Ozyesil was a visiting researcher at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
Zhao previously delivered interactive lectures to students of multivariable calculus.
All three hires are based at Intech's research headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Comcast Corp- unveils new wireless service with an unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile- analyst event
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit a one-month low in line with Treasury yields, which fell on concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement tax cuts and on safehaven bids due to weakening stock prices, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.