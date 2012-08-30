Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
MOSCOW Aug 30 Russian oil services group Integra said on Thursday it posted a loss of $41 million from continued operations in the first six months of 2012 due to incidents on complex long-term drilling and workover projects.
The company also said its sales decreased by 3.4 percent to $295.0 million, while net cash generated from operating activities fell by 29.7% to $5.2 million in the first six months of the year.
"Adjusted for one-time expenses we see a seasonal pickup in quarterly profitability in most services and expect these trends to continue into the third quarter," Felix Lubashevsky, Integra's president and Chief Executive Officer said in a statement.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.