MOSCOW Aug 29 Integra Group : * H1 net loss at $5.0 million versus loss of $40.8 million in H1 2012 * Sales decreased by 3.7 percent, year-on-year, to $284.2 million * Adjusted EBITDA increased to $12.5 million from $1.4 million in 1H 2012 * 2013 total order book (executed contracts and tenders won) is 9 percent lower in rouble terms compared to 2012 order book calculated on August 27, 2012, primarily due to divestments of drilling rigs in 2013.