Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
MOSCOW Aug 29 Integra Group : * H1 net loss at $5.0 million versus loss of $40.8 million in H1 2012 * Sales decreased by 3.7 percent, year-on-year, to $284.2 million * Adjusted EBITDA increased to $12.5 million from $1.4 million in 1H 2012 * 2013 total order book (executed contracts and tenders won) is 9 percent lower in rouble terms compared to 2012 order book calculated on August 27, 2012, primarily due to divestments of drilling rigs in 2013.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.