* Q3 adj EPS $0.77 vs est $0.76
* Q3 rev up 8 pct at $202.2 mln
* Cuts FY adj EPS to $2.88-$2.96 vs prior view of
$2.92-$3.02
* Sees FY revenue between lower and mid-end of view
* Shares down as much as 17 percent
Oct 31 Medical device maker Integra LifeSciences
Holdings Corp cut its full-year earnings outlook range
on softness in the European market, sending its shares down to a
two-year low.
Shares of the company, which also said it expects full-year
revenue between the lower and middle end of its prior view of
$785 million-$800 million, fell as much as 17 percent in heavy
trade on Nasdaq.
"In the third quarter, we saw our European business down...
we also are not getting as much of a benefit from currency as
expected this quarter and indeed next," said CEO Stuart Essig on
a conference call with analysts.
He said tighter hospital budgets were resulting in
cancellations of elective procedures, selection of lower cost
alternative therapies or interventions and extended payment
terms.
Europe contributes about 12 percent to the company's annual
revenue.
The company said its full-year outlook included the impact
of the acquisition last month of Ascension Orthopedics Inc for
$66.5 million.
Austin, Texas-based Ascension is a maker of a range of
orthopaedic implants.
For the full year, the Plainsboro, New Jersey-based company
now sees adjusted earnings of $2.88-$2.96 a share, down from its
prior view of $2.92-$3.02.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.93 a share on revenue
of $798.54 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, Integra posted an adjusted quarterly
profit of 77 cents, a penny above market estimates.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $202.2 million, compared with
analysts' estimates of $204.2 million.
Shares of Integra were trading down 11 percent at $34.29 in
late morning trade. They had touched a low of $31.84 earlier in
the session.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das and Sriraj Kalluvila)