Feb 23 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp posted a fourth-quarter profit that beat lowered market expectations, a month after the company cut its outlook for the quarter.

The medical device company, which makes products for use in orthopedics, neurosurgery, spine, reconstructive and general surgery, also said on Thursday that it expects first-quarter adjusted earnings to fall 10 percent.

For 2012, Integra now expects adjusted earnings of $2.93 to $3.06 a share, on revenue of $820 million and $835 million.

In January, Integra had warned of a weak fourth quarter as the global economic crisis and an uncertain U.S. regulatory environment force patients to delay surgical procedures.

For the fourth quarter, Integra posted a net income of $4.6 million, or 16 cents per share, compared with $18.8 million, or 63 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue rose nearly 5 percent to $203.5 million.

Excluding items, it earned 72 cents a share.

Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 63 cents a share, on revenue of $202.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

