(Fixes link to graphic)
* Rising cost to mine gold in Australia to boost
M&As-Integra
* Silver Lake lobs friendly A$426 mln offer for Integra
* Merger will cut costs, create miner with bigger
clout-Integra
By James Regan
KALGOORLIE, Australia, Aug 6 The rising cost of
mining gold in Australia will fuel more merger activity among
smaller mining companies, takeover target Integra Mining
said on Monday, after receiving a $450 million friendly
offer from Silver Lake Resources.
Mining costs have soared in Australia to be among the
highest in the world due to a widespread shortage of skilled
mine workers and a strong Australian dollar. The high costs have
cut profits and made it harder to access funding as lenders eyes
cheaper mines elsewhere.
"The feedback from shareholders has been very, very clear.
These days they are questioning the profitability of gold
companies as costs escalate," Integra Managing Director Chris
Cairns told Reuters on the side of the Diggers and Dealers mine
conference.
Silver Lake, which produces about 200,000 ounces of gold a
year in Western Australia, said it planned to acquire near
neighbour Integra in an all-share deal to create a gold
miner with a market value of nearly $1 billion.
"We think combining with Silver Lake at this point in time
addresses the synergistic value required," Cairns said, pointing
to savings from infrastructure such as roads and staff numbers.
The combined company would have production of 400,000 ounces
a year by 2014, making it a mid-tier producer in Australia.
Silver Lake plans to issue one share for every 6.28 Integra
shares, valuing Integra at a 43 percent premium to its close on
Friday. Integra shares, which were near a two-year low on
Friday, rose as much as 30 percent, while Silver Lake fell over
10 percent.
COST RISE
Mining costs in Australia range from $800 an ounce to $1,200
an ounce, compared with just $300 an ounce in some parts of
Africa, while gold is currently sitting around $1,600 an ounce.
"The inflation in the mining business has been much higher
here than in the United States and Canada," Joseph Carrabba,
chief executive of Cliffs Natural Resources, which
operates mines in Australia, said at the Diggers and Dealers
conference on Monday.
Unlike in the boom years immediately after the 2008
financial crisis, when funding was readily available for new
mining projects, headwinds in Chinese economic growth mean
funding is much harder to come by, pushing many miners offshore.
Gold consultants Surbiton Associates said the trend for
Australian gold miners to head overseas was well established.
"It's now reached the point where over half of all the
exploration expenditure by Australian-listed companies is being
spent overseas," said Surbiton gold analyst Sandra Close. "It's
not just for gold but for all minerals."
Dramatic drops in prices for everything from copper and
nickel to iron ore and zinc as China cuts down on imports call
into question the viability of new mining projects -- scaring
away potential funding.
Over the last 12 months in Western Australia state, where 80
percent of Australia's roughly 270 tonnes of gold is mined each
year, the capitalisation of listed companies tumbled 23 percent,
according to accountants Deloitte, which compiles a monthly
index of the sector.
Silver Lake is being advised by RBC Capital Markets. Integra
is being advised by Macquarie Capital.
($1 = 0.9476 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by
Richard Pullin)