Dec 16 Integragen SA :

* Announces collaboration agreement with investigators from Piccolo to validate the role of biomarker Hsa-miR-31-3p in metastic colorectal cancer

* Collaboration with Piccolo will try to confrim predictive role of biomarker in response to anti-EGFR therapies in a prospective phase III large-scale study