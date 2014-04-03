BRIEF-Dariusz Zych lowers his stake in Infoscan to 6.79 pct
* Said on Friday that Dariusz Zych lowered his stake in the company to 6.79 pct from 11.30 pct following registration of the company's share capital increase
PARIS, April 3 Integragen SA : * Shares rise 10 percent on collaboration agreement with Pfizer * Agreement with Pfizer to evaluate Integragen's proprietary hepatocellular carcinoma molecular signature
* Said on Friday that Dariusz Zych lowered his stake in the company to 6.79 pct from 11.30 pct following registration of the company's share capital increase
March 20 Staidson Beijing Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Announces that the shortage of iodine isotopes for production of its brachytherapy implantation seeds has been overcome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)