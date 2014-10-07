Oct 7 Integragen SA :

* Says H1 net loss of 746,000 euros compared to loss of 1.42 million euros last year

* Says H1 revenue of 2.59 million euros versus 2.66 million euros last year

* Sees H2 results in line with H1