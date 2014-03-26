March 26 Integra Group :

* Possible acquisition of Integra Group

* Received proposal from certain members of Integra management team providing outline terms of an acquisition of Integra through a merger of Integra with a company ("Bidco") formed by participants

* Participants and their affiliates collectively beneficially own directly or indirectly approximately 30 pct of issued class a common shares of Integra.

* Deutsche Bank AG, London branch is acting as exclusive financial adviser to independent directors