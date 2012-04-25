* Q1 adj EPS $0.71 vs est $0.60
* Q1 rev up 8 pct at $196.2 mln vs est $192.7 mln
April 25 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp
posted a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts'
estimates, helped primarily by a rise in sales of its medical
devices in the United States.
The Plainsboro, New Jersey-based company stood by its
full-year outlook of adjusted profit of $2.97 to $3.06 per
share, on revenue of $820 million to $835 million.
Analysts were projecting earnings of $3.00 per share on
revenue of $826.2 million.
First-quarter net income fell to $6.7 million, or 23 cents
per share, from $11.5 million, or 38 cents per share, a year
ago. Adjusted earnings were 71 cents per share.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $196.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 60 cents per
share on revenue of $192.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Integra shares have risen more than 6 percent since late
February, when it managed to beat analysts' estimates for the
fourth quarter. The shares closed at $34.02 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Adithya Venkatesan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)