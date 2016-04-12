(Removes extraneous words in paragraph 5)
April 12 Shares of U.S. chipmaker Integrated
Device Technology Inc soared on Tuesday after an
investor group said they had offered to buy the company, but the
stock lost most of the gains after doubts were raised about the
validity of the offer.
A regulatory filing by a group identifying itself as
shareholders in Integrated Device said they made an offer to buy
the company for $32 per share, a premium of 64 percent to the
stock's close on Monday. The offer valued the company at $4.3
billion. (bit.ly/1Nn30wX)
Integrated Device's shares spiked as much as 23.5 percent to
$23.99 in heavy trading after the filing was made public. The
stock was briefly halted for volatility and upon resumption,
gave up most of the gains. They closed up 4.1 percent at $20.22.
The investor group, which includes six Chinese citizens and
one Pakistani citizen, is led by Libin Sun, who owns a 4.4
percent stake in the company, according to the filing.
A spokesman for Integrated Device Technology declined to
comment on the offer, but said the company would issue a
statement by the end of the day.
The filing was amended to note that Nauman Aly, a member of
the investor group with a 0.1 percent stake, sold American-style
call options referencing 185,000 shares of Integrated Device for
$447,740. (1.usa.gov/1Yseq8l)
The amended filing however did not reference the takeover
offer mentioned in the earlier filing.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could not be
immediately reached for comment. The Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, which oversees securities firms and has in
the past investigated this type of trading activity, declined to
comment at this time.
Several Twitter users questioned the legitimacy of the deal
with several citing last year's bogus Avon buyout offer.
Avon Products Inc received a buyout offer from an
apparently non-existent firm incorporated in a remote
archipelago in the Indian Ocean in May.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)