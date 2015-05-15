BRIEF-Hytera Communications agrees to buy Canada's Norsat International
* Says it agrees to buy Canada's Norsat International Inc for $62 million
May 15 Integrated Silicon Solution Inc said on Friday it expected to hold talks with Cypress Semiconductor Corp regarding a buyout offer from its fellow chipmaker.
Cypress has offered to buy Integrated Silicon Solution for $19.75 per share, valuing the company at $627.3 million.
Integrated Silicon has already agreed to a $19.25 per share offer from a Chinese consortium led by Summitview Capital.
Integrated Silicon Solution said on Friday it was not withdrawing its support for the Summitview Capital deal. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* NXT-ID and Fit Pay, Inc announce letter of intent to combine their businesses