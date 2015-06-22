June 22 Cypress Semiconductor Corp raised its offer to buy Integrated Silicon Solution Inc to $22.25 per share, its latest salvo in a prolonged bidding war for the chipmaker with Chinese consortium Uphill Investment Co.

Integrated Silicon said on Friday it agreed to Uphill's raised offer of $699 million, or $22 per share.

Cypress's last bid, which it made last week, was for $21.25 per share. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)