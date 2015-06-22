MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 22 Cypress Semiconductor Corp raised its offer to buy Integrated Silicon Solution Inc to $22.25 per share, its latest salvo in a prolonged bidding war for the chipmaker with Chinese consortium Uphill Investment Co.
Integrated Silicon said on Friday it agreed to Uphill's raised offer of $699 million, or $22 per share.
Cypress's last bid, which it made last week, was for $21.25 per share. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, March 24 The two biggest bondholder groups in Brazilian telephone operator Oi SA said on Friday they "strongly oppose" the terms of a new debt restructuring plan the company intends to present in bankruptcy court.