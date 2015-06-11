(Adds shares, background)

June 11 Chipmaker Integrated Silicon Solution Inc said on Thursday it had struck a deal - for the third time - to be bought by China's Uphill Investment Co, just a day after it said it had agreed to be bought by Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

The deal, the latest development in a long bidding war, values Integrated Silicon at about $667 million, compared with Cypress's offer of about $643 million.

Integrated Silicon said Uphill had raised its offer by $1.00 to $21.00 per share, a premium of 3.6 pct to Integrated Silicon's closing price on Wednesday.

Integrated Silicon's shares rose 4.8 pct to $21.24 in early trading, suggesting that some investors think there could be yet another a counter-offer from Cypress.

Uphill's latest offer is its third for Milpitas, California-based Integrated Silicon.

Integrated Silicon first accepted an offer of $19.25 per share from Uphill in March, setting off a round of counter-bidding with Cypress.

Integrated Silicon said on Wednesday it had agreed to Cypress's offer of $20.25 per share, after rejecting it two days earlier over antitrust concerns.

However, it had said it was still open to a counter-offer and gave Uphill four days to come up with one.

Integrated Silicon said on Monday that its deal with Cypress had fallen apart because San Jose-based Cypress was unwilling to take "all necessary actions" to ensure antitrust clearance in the United States and Germany. Cypress, it said, had only agreed to take "all reasonable actions."

Both companies have a large share of the U.S. and German markets for SRAM memory chips, which are used in a wide range of products, including automotive electronics, appliances and toys.

They are more expensive than DRAM chips, which are mostly used in PCs, but are faster and require less power.

Integrated Silicon reversed course on Wednesday, saying it had decided to proceed with the deal with Cypress on the basis of its commitment "to use its reasonable best efforts and take all reasonable actions" to win antitrust approvals.

This could include fully divesting Integrated Silicon's SRAM business if required, Integrated Silicon said.

Integrated Silicon said it would hold a special meeting of stockholders on June 19 to put the Uphill deal to a vote. It said its board continued to recommend a merger with Uphill.

Cypress's shares were down 0.5 percent at $13.08 in early trading. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Ted Kerr)