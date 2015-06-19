June 19 Integrated Silicon Solution Inc
said on Friday that Chinese consortium Uphill Investment Co
raised its offer to buy the chipmaker by $1 per share to $22.
Uphill has been in a bidding war with Cypress Semiconductor
Corp, which raised its offer on Thursday to $21.25 from
$20.25.
The new offer values Integrated Silicon at $698.8 million,
based on its outstanding shares as of May 1. Integrated Silicon
first accepted an offer of $19.25 per share from Uphill in
March, setting off a round of counter-bids by Cypress.
Integrated Silicon also postponed a stockholders' meeting
to vote on Uphill's offer to June 25 from Friday .
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)