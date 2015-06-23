June 23 Chinese consortium Uphill Investment Co
raised its offer to buy Integrated Silicon Solution Inc
to $23 per share, trumping Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor
Corp's latest bid of $22.25.
Uphill's offer values Integrated Silicon at about $730.5
million, based on shares outstanding as of May 1. The offer
represents a 22.7 percent premium to Integrated Silicon's close
on May 13, when Cypress kicked off the bidding
war.
Integrated Silicon said on Friday it agreed to Uphill's
raised offer of $699 million, or $22 per share.
Integrated Silicon also postponed a stockholders' meeting to
vote on Uphill's offer to June 29 from Thursday.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)